What has happened to our town?

Congratulations to Bill Coffield on a well written letter ("Napa was once a beautiful town," June 22).

I never go downtown anymore unless I can't avoid it. It has been remodeled and changed for the tourist dollar that comes into the valley.

And what has happened when that money is cut off as it has been by the virus, the city and county are in massive trouble financially. How sad and now they expect the residents to pick up those loses.

What happened to making Napa Valley a day trip from the city? What happened to consideration for the people who have lived a life time here?

It is gone and replaced by the city council approving a 24-hour card room to draw more people here. Talk about Sodom and Gomorrah. Our poor valley is headed that way, I fear.

Penny Pawl

Napa