What I read was a good news story

The story I read was a good news story about integration of a teenager with Down Syndrome into high school with the involvement of multiple student mentors ( “a gaggle of 16 year olds” - a bit of a put down). It was good experience for the mentors and helped Gretchen Wahle in her various classes. It seemed to me a win-win for Gretchen and the mentors. It helped integrate Gretchen into the school and exposed the mentors to working with a person with a disability.

Does Joshua Munson envision her by herself all day with a special Ed teacher teaching all the different subjects? It would have been a very isolating experience for Gretchen. There is many a memoir about feeling isolated and feeling one doesn’t belong in high school. A special ed teacher may have been helpful in giving her teachers and mentors advice or teaching one class a day. Both Gretchen and her mother appeared very happy with the experience. There must of been a lot of positivity to have Gretchen discussing college.