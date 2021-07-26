With all the social issues in our world today, many of us ask ourselves, “I want to do something, but what can I do?”

Some may choose to participate in protest marches, others donate to causes, or write letters to our elected officials. We often do not know the real impact of these efforts.

But there is a way to see the impact of one’s effort, and I believe it lies close to home. I believe change starts in our communities, that is where we can see the results of our efforts. Education has the greatest impact for opening opportunities for our children.

That is why the Preschool For All organization is so powerful and needed. When children start kindergarten two years behind, their self-image suffers, and it takes special efforts in remedial work to catch up.

Rotary is beginning its sixth year of fundraising for scholarships for three and four-year-olds in our community to attend a Preschool. “What If,” many of us who have asked ourselves, “What can I do?” Just donated $25? What If hundreds or thousands of us did this? We would truly be a community that takes care of its own. We are able to see how our donation makes a difference in a child’s life.