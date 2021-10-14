What is being done to correct this?

According to the San Francisco Chronicle of Oct. 13, “Napa County and Solano County remain in the worst category of coronavirus community transmission: high.”
What’s being done here to change this miserable and frightening statistic? Where’s the drive to vaccinate teens and young adults, whom the Register tells us are the majority of new cases? This population can bring the virus home to children, who could bring it to school, where the employees are valiantly trying to bring some normality to kids.
I’m hoping that community leaders and the generous vintner community can bring resources to bear to bring Napa County out of the ignominious position of being one of the two highest transmission counties in the Bay Area.
Lauren H. Coodley
Napa