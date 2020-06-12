What is justice? This simple, meaningful question has been this year’s curricular inquiry theme at the Blue Oak School.
We started the year exploring environmental justice, culminating in the whole school joining the Climate March. Later in the year, students learned about hunger, and organized a food drive for the Napa Food Pantry.
Hearing about the devastating wildfires in Australia, we held a bazaar to support Australian fire relief. In class, students explored issues of inequity and prejudice.
When COVID-19 hit, we raised funds to support our families who were having difficulty paying bills and putting food on the table.
When we shifted to on-line learning, we loaned students computers and iPads, and provided WiFi hotpots, so that every child had equal access to learning. Students borrowed school library books, musical instruments, PE equipment, and art supplies to keep learning alive and equitable.
In these many ways, we remained true to our commitment to diversity as students learned about justice and action.
What is justice? Last month, George Floyd died while in police custody. With a police officer’s knee on his neck, George repeatedly shouted “I can’t breathe,” echoing the words of Eric Garner who died similarly at the hands of NYC police in 2014.
Floyd and Garner joined an ever-growing list of African Americans killed by police while doing everyday things such as jogging (Ahmaud Arbery), playing in the park (Tamir Rice), going to the auto parts store (Walter Scott), driving home from dinner (Philando Castile), and sleeping in bed (Breonna Taylor).
Since Floyd died, hundreds of thousands have protested against the xenophobia and inequity that led to this tragedy. Through mostly peaceful demonstrations, many in American society have raised their voices to express sadness and anger at Floyd’s death.
But the anger caused by decades of prejudice and oppression has also exploded in violence. As Langston Hughes posed in 1951, “What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun? … Or does it explode?”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. also spoke to this dichotomy in 1968: “Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Black poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality and humanity. And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.”
What is justice? Unfortunately, many of the inequities Dr. King spoke to have yet to be fully addressed.
In our small Blue Oak community, we acknowledge that inequity, poverty, and prejudice exist. We provide students with opportunities to learn about the world and the confidence to change it. Together we build a school in which justice and equity are the norm, not the exception. We believe that there is no true education without diversity, equity, and inclusion, any more than there is education without arithmetic or reading.
The best education occurs in a school comprised of diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, abilities, cultures, races, religions, sexual orientations, gender identities, and family structures. We strive to create an inclusive environment that attracts and supports families from many backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in independent schools. Our commitment to these tenets is rooted in our mission and reflected in our practice.
What is justice? Now is the time to have conversations about race and inequity with your children. Help them understand the pain of being treated differently than others, and help them find the path toward treating others as they want to be treated themselves.
As Dr. King stated in 1968: “We must all learn to live together as brothers or we will all perish together as fools. We are tied together in the single garment of destiny, caught in an inescapable network of mutuality. And whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
What we do matters.
Daniel Schwartz
Head of School
Blue Oak School
