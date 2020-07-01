What is "opportunistic looting?"

Editor's note: The Register asked Elias about the issues raised by the author. He sent the following response: "The reader objects to my use of the term "opportunistic looting," but that's exactly what it was. There is no one looting right now because the opportunity is not present. It was for a couple of days in late May because police were occupied elsewhere and did not respond to much of the property damage and theft. Since the looting occurred only because of this unique opportunity, it was opportunistic looting and my terminology was accurate. Where I come from, the adjective 'opportunistic' is not a compliment.