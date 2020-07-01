What is "opportunistic looting?"

To columnist Tom Elias, regarding "After police changes, what else will unrest spur?" (June 18).
I read the referenced article in the Napa Valley Register. I found it an interesting perspective on the past effects of civil unrest. However, I was quite surprised, and frankly, puzzled, by paragraph five in which you blandly summarized the civil unrest we all saw resulting from the killing of George Floyd.
You capsulized this as, “wave of demonstrations and the opportunistic looting that accompanied some of them.” I’m an old man and I have never seen or heard the term “opportunistic looting” before. You certainly make looting sound like a benign activity, which I don’t believe is in the best interests of our society, do you?
Based on what I saw, I would have used words such as, “wave of demonstrations and the accompanying massive property destruction and looting, estimated at $400 million to $500 million just in the Twin Cities area, and the loss of an estimated 22 lives with over 800 police injuries."
Could you explain what prevented you from a more factual description of the consequences of the demonstrations?
Without some sort of explanation, I will have to assume you are an unreliable author who should be avoided in the future.
Richard Anderson
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked Elias about the issues raised by the author. He sent the following response: "The reader objects to my use of the term "opportunistic looting," but that's exactly what it was. There is no one looting right now because the opportunity is not present. It was for a couple of days in late May because police were occupied elsewhere and did not respond to much of the property damage and theft. Since the looting occurred only because of this unique opportunity, it was opportunistic looting and my terminology was accurate. Where I come from, the adjective 'opportunistic' is not a compliment.
"As for going into details like the precise amounts looted and stolen, that column was written May 31, while major unrest was still at its height and looting was occurring actively less than one mile from my home and office. The column was transmitted to my client newspapers early on June 1 with a notation that the formal embargo date could be disregarded in the interest of timeliness. It was impossible to place an amount on damage and theft at that time, so I did not include a figure."
