We are owners of a 17 acre Ag Watershed property, with an erosion control plan currently under review by Napa County for a small vineyard. We are writing to express our concerns with the proposed Watershed Protection Ordinance, and particularly with some of the harsher recommendations from County staff.
First: any purchaser of land in the Ag Watershed is instructed that "the best and highest use" of the land is for agriculture. Land is assessed accordingly for property tax purposes, as it is considered valuable agricultural land.
For many owners of hillside properties, the restrictions under consideration would make most agriculture--not just vineyards--difficult or impossible. It's not easy now, under current rules.
In our own case, we nominally have 5-6 acres of growable land. By the time we worked our way through the erosion control plan process, we're down to 2.5 gross, and about 1.9 net plantable acres. We believe that with the proposed rules we would be down to nearly none, or so little as to make it financially unfeasible to continue.
And we would have to abide by the same rules for any crop. We would be the owners of "agricultural land" on which agriculture is forbidden. Who will compensate smaller landowners like us for loss of market value of our properties? Will property tax assessments be adjusted accordingly?
Second: non-agricultural use of Ag Watershed land is also highly restricted, but does allow for construction of primary and secondary homes. County staff's recommendations would apply 30 percent slope rules to residential development as well as agriculture.
We're lucky in that we already have a primary dwelling on the property. We have neighbors who do not. And our ability to add a second dwelling as allowed under current AW zoning rules would probably disappear.
Building on hillside sites is already highly restricted and prohibitively expensive for many. Now it would be impossible in many cases.
Again: who compensates landowners for loss in property value?
Historically, landowners who purchased their property under one set of rules have been grandfathered in when land use regulations change. What makes this situation so different? What emergency are we facing so dire that it requires destroying the land value of what is for many the biggest investment in their lives?
Third: the county recommends that any new regulations be applied immediately even to existing erosion control plan applications that are under completeness review. Anyone who is in this situation has already spent tens of thousands of dollars just to be able to submit their erosion control plan for bio and anthropological surveys, soils engineering and vineyard design.
It can take the county months to review and respond to applications. We ourselves waited four months for county staff to respond with information needed by our engineer to prepare a completeness response. It would be exceptionally unfair to penalize those who followed every rule by forcing them to start over.
Again, what is the dire emergency here that would require this? Are current regulations really so dangerously inadequate? If so, shouldn't any hillside development completed under old rules be required to adapt to the new standards, including tearing out vineyards if necessary?
As a counterpoint, we attended a meeting with Napa County staff a few months ago in support of a neighbor who is trying to get a driveway design approved for his hillside property. In the meeting, staff mentioned that new road standards would soon be published, but explicitly assured our neighbor that he would not have to re-do his design to meet them. Why should a different rule be applied for this situation?
In the meantime, we sincerely hope that that county staff will diligently and speedily continue the review process while these regulations are under discussion. Given the staff recommendation, isn't there a perverse incentive here to delay review under the assumption that rules will change anyway?
As a final note: contrary to some of the more overblown rhetoric of Measure C proponents, those of us with Ag Watershed properties aren't all big corporations intent on raping the land. Many of us are small landowners who want to be able to enjoy our properties under the rules we agreed to when purchasing them. Again, sensible regulation makes sense. We'd submit that we already have it--and then some.
We understand that there is a desire to mend fences after the divisive battle over Measure C. What's perturbing is that this seems to be taking the form of simply implementing Measure C to great extent, against the expressed will of the voters. We sincerely hope that Napa County is responding to a documented environmental and scientific problem, and not a political one.
Jody and Andreas Meijer
Napa