× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This Memorial Day was like no other in the history of Memorial Days. And it seems fitting on a day when we honor those who have given their lives for the cause of freedom, to ask the question, “What is the freedom we fight for?”

It might seem like a no-brainer — as in, “Freedom means being able to do what you want as long as it doesn’t harm anyone else.” That’s a good, solid definition of freedom. The tricky part is the latter part of that sentence: “…as long as it doesn’t harm anyone else.” Harm includes physical, mental, and emotional injury. And it includes restricting others’ freedoms — impeding their right to do what they want.

You don’t have to look any further than the daily news to see how the fight for this nuanced definition of freedom is playing out in this new pandemic world we live in. And how difficult it is to balance the freedom of the general population with the freedom of the individual.

On one hand, armed protesters storm a government building, insisting that they have the right to risk their lives if they want to. On the other hand, when their risk cannot be limited to themselves but puts everyone they come in contact with at risk, whose freedom is more important?