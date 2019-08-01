What is this absurd law?
Legal absurdity. Sometimes this type of absurdity masquerades as something that is supposed to be logical and even lifesaving. Yet when you look at the facts and the technology, you wonder why a certain absurdity exists.
Beginning in July, California’s most absurd and underthought law took effect. It masquerades as a way to save lives in wildfires, yet is so poorly thought out it will create a false expectation of safety. An expectation of safety that may actually get people killed as they now believe in something that may not work. It’s written by California Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa).
Garage door openers sold after July 1, 2019 are required to have a battery backup. Ostensibly, this will allow a person to escape a wildfire when power is down and their garage door will not open, or they are too weak to lift the door that has been over-ridden and can be manually opened. This law, as absurd as it is, affects areas that don’t have wildfire threats—like the desert areas of Southern California. It’s a multiple issue case of absolute absurdity.
The reality is that batteries fail. Batteries are not perfect and batteries have finite life-cycles. Flashlights are often referred to as “dead battery holders” and this is exactly what will happen with this absurd new law. There will be a time when someone needs to escape a garage that has an unpowered opener the battery backup will fail. This person will die due to a false hope based on a poorly thought out idea that has not been fully vetted.
If Senator Dodd actually thought this through, rather than crafting this absurd law, he’d perhaps have simply created a law that put signs on doors that told people that they can drive right through a garage door. In an emergency, all that a person needs to do is drive through the door even if it damages their car. Garage doors are not a permanent wall. They can be driven through.
What Dodd has done has created a false expectation of safety, in an absurd bill, that will cause injury and, as much as I hate to say it, death, at some point in time. Dodd’s bill will, at some point cause death due to false expectations.
Joshua Coman
Blythe, California
Editor’s note: The Register asked Sen. Dodd about the issues raised by the author. He sent the following statement: “Clearly, having a backup battery is safer than not having one at all. It can be the difference between life and death. Of course, anything in life can fail, including batteries. That’s why they are equipped with warning lights to indicate when they are in need of replacement, which won’t be often because they are always charging.”