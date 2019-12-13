Having read the concern over climate change in the Nov. 13 Register (“Napa County looks at united climate change-fighting effort”), it was unclear what was to happen.
Napa County and its five cities may take a countywide approach to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Young students are voicing their opinions and are approaching local government (city and county) as to what steps to take or think about.
The Climate Action Committee is hoping to pursue some ambitious plans that may require committees to identify goals, etc. Most people already know where that will end up.
Napa city and county have, over recent years, chosen to approve thousands of housing developments (apartments and single family homes) hotels, wineries, vineyards, etc. Roads and highways are clogged with increased emissions and accidents.
Having become so weary of politics and immigration, I thought there must be some answers or reasons for this terrible mess.
Increased population is what is putting stress on the environment. Demand for water, sanitation requirements, and all that garbage that people create, is what is in the future.
When the state of California dictates housing requirements for cities and counties, there will never be adequate solutions to climate change. Remember when people spoke of slow growth and preserving the environment? The good old days are just fond memories to many of us.
Beverly N. Wendel
Napa
