What is true of alcohol is true of cannabis too

Kudos to Tim Carl. It takes great courage to speak truth when surrounded with economically motivated denial, but he succeeded. His well-researched, thoughtful article, “Wine is not healthy. Period.” was 100% truth — unwelcome truth for those whose income or addiction depend on ignoring the facts. I shudder to think of the outrage he may face.

The truth is that 9-10% of drinkers become addicted, yes, even to wine. I hope he will follow up with a similar article about the new love of our lives, marijuana. I am no prohibitionist, but I am astounded at our refusal to look at the whole picture with marijuana.

The myths are carefully guarded: “it is not addictive,” “there is no detox,” “it cures all manner of illness.” The truth is that about 9% of marijuana users become addicted to cannabis and their lives are damaged their families are deeply affected. (Cannabis is among the 10 drugs of listed under Substance Use Disorders diagnoses in the DSM-V).

Cannabis addiction may be more subtle and harder to recognize; it is said to be like “getting kicked to death by a bunny.” While it is often slower to create major problems, for those who become addicted, life can become an isolated hell.