I couldn’t believe what I was seeing recently when I turned on the news and saw Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and 10 demonstrators arrested by U.S. Capitol Police in an orchestrated act of civil disobedience outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

Johnson and voting rights advocates were participating in Black Voters Matter Fund's "Brothers Day of Action," a protest led by Black men to advocate for voting rights. They were calling on Congress to end the filibuster and pass the “For the People’s Act.” This was a peaceful protest, yet they were being arrested. I had to as myself if we were reverting back to the ‘60s again when peaceful demonstrators are harassed and arrested for speaking up and fighting for what they believe.

Yet, only six months earlier mobs provoked by the “big lie” stormed and ransacked that very Capitol building, and many of these same Republicans who are working to make voting harder have voted not to establish a bipartisan commission to find out how this assault was financed and organized. I for one have to ask myself, “What is wrong with this picture?”