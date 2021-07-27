What is wrong with this picture?

It has been with considerable dismay these last few weeks that I’ve read about attempts in many states to be actively attempting to make voting more difficult and more of a cumbersome process.
State legislatures are introducing and passing legislation that, among other things, would drastically reduce the number of polling places, ballot drop off boxes, days and hours of pre-election voting, making it more difficult for people to request mail in ballots by requiring notarized signatures on ballots (and, or) requiring special approval prior to being allowed to receive a mail in ballot, etc.
Notoriously Georgia has even made it a criminal offense to offer water to people queuing in hours long lines waiting to cast their vote.
And, of course, these legislatures are motivated to enact these new voter suppression measures because of the “big lie” perpetrated by defeated ex-President Donald Trump’s assertions he’s trumpeted loudly ever since his defeat in November that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” a “fraud,” and that “Democrats cheated” in a wide scale manner.
And as was his right and the right of Republicans who agreed with him, they challenged the results in several states with dozens of law suits only to have their cases tossed out without a hearing. Many of those judges are Republicans and some Trump even appointed.
However, the weakness and lack of any credible merit to these alleged voter fraud cases caused every one of these challenges to be rebuffed and rejected. Nonetheless this has not deterred Republican led state legislatures from attempting to find a solution to a problem that does not exist.
Now I’m old enough to remember the Civil Rights struggles of the ‘60s. I remember when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voter’s Right Act of 1965. I was young and naïve enough to celebrate this occasion and also think that the struggle for voting rights was over. The country now had a federal law that guaranteed the right of all eligible Americans the right to vote.
Unfortunately, however, we find that in today’s America there is a minority of Americans (albeit a very powerful minority) who do not like the fact that their power is being challenged by a rapidly growing population of young, black, brown and Asian people who seek to be the ones making decisions on various matters that affect their lives.
Amazingly to me, I just read Pew Research Center survey finds that a majority of Americans (57%) say voting is “a fundamental right for every adult U.S. citizen and should not be restricted in any way.” That means that, yes, fortunately there still is a majority that think voting should be a fundamental right, but a disturbingly large minority do not. To me that is more than just astounding. That is scary.
I couldn’t believe what I was seeing recently when I turned on the news and saw Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and 10 demonstrators arrested by U.S. Capitol Police in an orchestrated act of civil disobedience outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.
Johnson and voting rights advocates were participating in Black Voters Matter Fund's "Brothers Day of Action," a protest led by Black men to advocate for voting rights. They were calling on Congress to end the filibuster and pass the “For the People’s Act.” This was a peaceful protest, yet they were being arrested. I had to as myself if we were reverting back to the ‘60s again when peaceful demonstrators are harassed and arrested for speaking up and fighting for what they believe.
Yet, only six months earlier mobs provoked by the “big lie” stormed and ransacked that very Capitol building, and many of these same Republicans who are working to make voting harder have voted not to establish a bipartisan commission to find out how this assault was financed and organized. I for one have to ask myself, “What is wrong with this picture?”
It is my hope that these Republican led efforts to suppress voter participation will fail. Or, conversely, Republicans will celebrate that more people are participating in our democracy by turning out to vote. For most of our nation’s history we’ve had two opposing parties with different ideologies that vied for votes with competing ideas. They found that compromise and respect for the other side were the hallmarks for achieving a desired end.
I believe that a return to this type of thinking is to be desired, and politicians ought to welcome the participation of all eligible Americans.
John Sensenbaugh
Napa