What it feels like to be gobsmacked

Occasionally, I am provided a window into the future of our society, usually by young people, usually by my grandchildren.
As regards the latter, I am unquestionably biased — as a grandparent ought to be — but the inauguration of President Biden and Vice-president Harris provided a unique opportunity, both as a view of the future and as a reaffirmation of hope.
My wife and I watched the inauguration with the eager anticipation of parched and dehydrated survivors of a long trek through dangerous and inhospitable wastelands, canteens empty and awaiting only a glass of water. Notwithstanding — or perhaps because of — the pomp and circumstance of an inauguration necessarily curtailed by the pandemic and by the recent unsuccessful Capitol insurrection, the usual invocations, introductions, and speeches proceeded apace, punctuated only by the sanitizing of the speakers’ dais between each presentation.
And then it happened, an event that brought new definition to the word that heads this commentary and which provided a glimpse into the future that simultaneously astounded and reassured, while giving lie to the charge that “the younger generation is going to Hades in a hand basket.”
It began — thanks to an invitation extended by Dr. Jill Biden, educator and now First Lady — with the introduction of a young woman from my hometown of Los Angeles. It lasted a mere five and one-half minutes and consisted of a poem written and performed by Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States and now the youngest presidential inauguration poet. Entitled “The Hill We Climb,” it was breathtaking in its scope, pointed in its message, vivid in its choice of words, and stunning in its presentation.
“Poetry” is usually paired with “recited” but the latter does poor justice to what the nation witnessed on Jan. 20. “Performance” is a better description and the meaning, imagery and context of “The Hill We Climb” was bolstered by Ms. Gorman’s gestures, cadence and tone. That a poet of her age and experience can summon such a description of hope — modified, tempered, and strengthened (according to reports) by her observation of the events of Jan. 6 — seems simultaneously both improbable and reassuring. That her message was crafted as a poem gives witness to and reinforces the strength, impact and force poetry can exert as a means of communication.
I enjoy poetry, perhaps stemming from my discovery as a child in the early 1950s of my mother’s volume of poems by Robert Service. My favorite poet, however, whom I admire for her verse (if not her lifestyle) is Edna St. Vincent Millay, particularly her poems “Renaissance” (written when she was 20) and “The Ballad of the Harp-Weaver” (written when she was 27 and the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1923).
I also enjoy Emily Dickinson, especially her poem “Hope,” a copy of which — now seriously dog -eared as a consequence of the past four years — I carry with me.
It will now be joined by “The Hill We Climb” both as a reaffirmation of hope and as a reminder that the greatest hope for our nation lies in its youth.
And as a reminder of what it feels like to be gobsmacked.
Skip Keyser lives in Napa.