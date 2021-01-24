What it feels like to be gobsmacked

Occasionally, I am provided a window into the future of our society, usually by young people, usually by my grandchildren.

As regards the latter, I am unquestionably biased — as a grandparent ought to be — but the inauguration of President Biden and Vice-president Harris provided a unique opportunity, both as a view of the future and as a reaffirmation of hope.

My wife and I watched the inauguration with the eager anticipation of parched and dehydrated survivors of a long trek through dangerous and inhospitable wastelands, canteens empty and awaiting only a glass of water. Notwithstanding — or perhaps because of — the pomp and circumstance of an inauguration necessarily curtailed by the pandemic and by the recent unsuccessful Capitol insurrection, the usual invocations, introductions, and speeches proceeded apace, punctuated only by the sanitizing of the speakers’ dais between each presentation.

And then it happened, an event that brought new definition to the word that heads this commentary and which provided a glimpse into the future that simultaneously astounded and reassured, while giving lie to the charge that “the younger generation is going to Hades in a hand basket.”