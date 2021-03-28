Can't we all just get along?
The answer to this question depends on one person: you. This is offered as a supplement to, and not a criticism of, Kent Cohea’s letter of March 22.
We divide ourselves into various “camps." We may choose our camp, we may create our camp, we may stagger into a camp, or a camp may be chosen for us by others. But you’re in a camp and you must pay to a price if you wish to remain there.
Others in the camp are the “we.”
“We” accept and conform to common camp beliefs/norms. This is the price one pays. If you violate the norms, you will suffer the consequences.
Some camps are flexible. New, unfamiliar concepts are juggled, turn over and inspected, picked apart, reconfigured and eventually dealt with in a way that makes campers “happy.” Acceptance is expected. This is the price of remaining a camper in good standing.
Some camps are inflexible. In this camp, certainty overcomes reason. New, unfamiliar concepts are rejected immediately. Why waste time on something you know is “wrong?” You dare not disagree in this camp. This is the price of remaining a camper in good standing.
Campers come and go. Some campers move in while others move out and move on. Some campers find the price of remaining in camp too high. They choose to leave instead, driven away by unresolved doubts and unanswered questions. Camps seldom accept doubt. Doubts attack camp norms.
Some campers choose to seek the other. The other will always be outside one’s own camp. Seeking the other will always come at a price.
If your camp is tolerant, the smallest price you will pay for seeking the other is the begrudging acceptance of fellow campers. You will be the camp “oddball” however; tolerated but not really accepted or trusted.
If your camp is intolerant, you will be rejected and expelled. The certainty of intolerance rejects doubt and questioning. Intolerant camps are very certain of their dogma while thinking of themselves as open minded.
What kind of camper are you? Are you certain or do you have doubts and questions? Do your fellow campers allow doubts and questions and if so, to what degree? Will you seek out other campers? Will you wrestle with the “truths” of other camps? Are you willing to risk rejection by your fellow campers to find out?
If you are a “happy camper,” you just haven’t raised any significant questions or doubts. It’s natural to have doubts and questions. Why would you or anyone ever be a “happy camper?” If you are a happy camper, you might not be paying attention to what’s going on around you. Or you might just be willing and able to force all inconvenient “facts” into the camp masticator of truth. Inconvenient facts are chewed up and spit out in a form you recognize and must accept.
If you truly are a happy camper then an observation made by the late Professor Irwin Corey applies to you. The good Professor observed, “If you keep going the way you’re going, you’ll end up where you’re headed, and who wants to be there?” If you’re “happy” or “comfortable” in your camp, you’re just not trying hard enough.
Can’t we all just get along? A question only you can answer. To answer it, you must learn. Learning requires thinking. Thinking leads to doubts and questions. Doubts challenge your political, economic and religious assumptions as well as your status in camp. If not, you’re not doing it right.
Questions jeopardize your continued acceptance by fellow campers. Are you really sure you want to get along? If so, it will cost you. What price are you willing to pay?
Only you can decide if we can all just get along. But only if you are willing to challenge the norms of your camp. Seeking out the other instead of becoming more entrenched in the dogma of your own camp is the only way. What excuse do you have? When we ask, “Can’t we all just get along?”, don’t expect someone else to answer; the question is to you. You must answer.
And, don’t expect perfection of yourself or others. If you are perfect, none of this is necessary is it? But you’re not perfect. That’s why the question, “Can’t we all just get along” keeps coming up.
One more point you may not understand. Trying to convince others your camp is the right camp is not learning or thinking, so stop it. You have to leave your camp’s dogma. Don’t take it with you. Trying to convince others means you haven’t left camp yet.
And whatever you do, don’t be a lone camper.
Richard Cannon
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS