Campers come and go. Some campers move in while others move out and move on. Some campers find the price of remaining in camp too high. They choose to leave instead, driven away by unresolved doubts and unanswered questions. Camps seldom accept doubt. Doubts attack camp norms.

Some campers choose to seek the other. The other will always be outside one’s own camp. Seeking the other will always come at a price.

If your camp is tolerant, the smallest price you will pay for seeking the other is the begrudging acceptance of fellow campers. You will be the camp “oddball” however; tolerated but not really accepted or trusted.

If your camp is intolerant, you will be rejected and expelled. The certainty of intolerance rejects doubt and questioning. Intolerant camps are very certain of their dogma while thinking of themselves as open minded.

What kind of camper are you? Are you certain or do you have doubts and questions? Do your fellow campers allow doubts and questions and if so, to what degree? Will you seek out other campers? Will you wrestle with the “truths” of other camps? Are you willing to risk rejection by your fellow campers to find out?