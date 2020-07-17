What, me worry?

On seeing the photo of Donald Trump ("Trump threatens schools") on the front page of the Saturday, July 11 Register, I was reminded of Mad Magazine's Alfred E. Newman. "What, me worry?"

Lorraine Vivian-Glaser

Napa

