“For what profits a man if he gains the whole world but loses his own soul?”
This is the fate of our little town, a place that systematically now destroys the work and gathering places of longtime residents.
Vallerga’s was one of the souls of Napa, but “planners” decided to shove a few superstores across the street from them. Compadres was one of the few affordable places where working people congregated to celebrate and mourn.
Now “planners” have decided it should be a gambling hall—gambling, which arguably destroys people’s lives more effectively than alcohol.
Compadres, we loved you, we lived our lives on your deck and in your booths.
Napans are left, again, without the homegrown businesses that nourish community.
Compadres is open through this weekend. Come to thank the staff and manager.
Lauren Coodley
Napa