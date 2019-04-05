It gets curiouser and curiouser: Politics, the Mueller report—or not.
Democrats talking tough, Republicans cheering, hugging each other— declaring "alternative facts." Nobody tells the truth—they think we are too dumb to see. It sounds like a weak re-run of the "Sopranos."
Donald Trump is looking and acting more like Benito Mussolini every day. He may not be able to get his jaw back where it belongs, if he keeps it up. Ivanka now wears double false eyelashes (the better to hide behind). The boys wear new suits and walk faster so as not to answer any questions. Where is Mrs. Trump? Has she jumped ship with Carter Pages' And Barron? God forbid.
I hope he's not down at the border in a cage; excuse me— not a cage but a "protected area" with a cover of aluminum foil in case it rains.
I have been cautioned to "stay away from politics" by some; relax, they say; but you know what? This I know is true—it’s still a free country, and I am tired of this farce. It's not funny; it’s not a game show. Where is the dignity, truth, concern for health, housing, climate, airline safety, and gun control?
The White House has missed the boat; caught up in sitcoms and Twitter.
The first mistake was allowing all the Trump kids in, no experience, no knowledge of government, laws and regulations in the White House. Were the greedy ones already there so eager to keep their jobs, "To hell with everyone else?"
Oh, my; I've lost track of my battles with potholes, speeding cars on Jefferson Street and overpriced restaurants. Like the fat woman in the big truck who yelled at me to "relax" when she parked so close I couldn't get out of the car—I promise my kids to relax.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa