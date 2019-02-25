I have been a Napa resident for 11 years. I felt it was well worth my time to research and learn more about the exciting possibility of bringing the North Bay Sports Complex to our community. I was thrilled to hear the news that such a venue could come to Napa.
As a mother of two athletic boys, I have traveled to many Bay Area sports facilities. The parents and I always discuss how Napa has nothing like the beautiful facilities we see in more remote parts of Northern California.
We always seem to settle on the reason why is because land in Napa is so expensive. Sure, why not build yet another winery to add to the four hundred we already have here? That’s exactly what Napa needs, another winery.
We discuss how there is really nothing for families in Napa despite all the amazing involved families that would love to have a sports complex. Napa is such an excellent place to live. We have such a strong community bond, as evidenced by the 2014 earthquake, or the 2017 wildﬁres, or even as recently as the tragic death of Alaina Housley in Thousand Oaks.
Our community comes together in times of need. We are “Napa Strong” and this complex would only help to solidify this more.
I hear all the time how kids have nothing to do in Napa. They are bored and have parties in the vineyards and get into trouble. They are excited to “get out of Dodge” when they graduate from high school, ready to experience more in life.
I also know many of them eventually realize how fortunate they were to grow up in a place like Napa. Many of them return and settle here to raise their families.
Napa needs a facility like this to keep people’s roots here and bring more families in, keeping our economy strong. This then helps ensure our housing market and schools remain stable.
This complex would be such a boost for Napa. It would bring in a whole other group of people to spend money in our restaurants, shops and hotels. To have a community center for events, concerts, and sports would be a dream here. It would help to keep our youth out of trouble and also likely provide them many employment opportunities.
As a resident of Napa, I cannot understand any down side of this plan. Especially with the private funding, there are no complaints of taxes being raised. What more could we ask for?
I have spoken to so many other like-minded parents and we are all in support of bringing this complex to our community. We all agree it is the one thing Napa is really missing. We love our community and have high hopes the city will be in favor of bringing this complex to our home. It will just be one more reason to be “Napa Proud.”
Amy Ferguson
Napa