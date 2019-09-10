A March 14, 2017 article in the Napa Valley Register (“Napa Valley's 'welcome' sign not so welcoming these days”) about the Napa Valley welcome sign in Oakville discussed the possibility of relocating the welcome sign to a safer, more accessible location for visitors.
What’s the latest?
As a regular, almost daily commuter along Highway 29, I cringe when I see cars making sudden u-turns or risky left turns to park at the welcome sign in Oakville. Even worse is when visitors run across the busy highway to take a picture.
Is the precarious location of our welcome sign an accident waiting to happen?
I think we all know the answer.
On a positive note, seeing all the happy faces of excited tourists gathered at the Oakville welcome sign puts into perspective how truly lucky we are to live in the Napa Valley. Good for the selfie takers. I am glad to see there is something affordable and fun for our visitors to do.
Moving forward, I’m not sure what the solution is. The Oakville location makes for a perfect photo backdrop and I would hate to see it moved. Besides, where would it go?
I sure hope visitor industry leaders have plans in place to make the welcome sign in Oakville more accessible and safe. Visitors and residents deserve as much.
Mike Peters Jr.
St. Helena