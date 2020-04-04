What the city council must do in the face of coronavirus

What the City Council can do immediately is do not employ austerity measures or delay taking any steps to get and keep any business in the city from moving ahead. More economic contraction is not the answer to economic contraction. The city must look to what new or existing local public or private projects need to or could get built in the near future. We also have to look at what other tools you have or what new tools we can think of to make this happen. We have to do this now so that we have every tool available to start and continue bouncing back.

We can also use this time in history to set a course to improve our community. For example, in response to our housing needs, we can explore sustainable new ideas for housing projects that can better meet long-term community needs. This applies to any project, a park, a street, a municipal or commercial development, or housing. Taking these bold steps now will serve our community for years to come. Like the decades after the Great Depression and World War II, we not only get our economy rolling and community back on track, we can create an even better Napa for our and the next generations’ future.