What the pandemic has done

Why do departments allow these bad apples to continue to work?

It makes their hiring and firing practices seem to be led by a jerk.

These bad apples give the good peace officers a very bad name

and they give their departments unwanted bad press and fame.

To successfully prosecute a murderous cop is not a small thing.

It is much, much harder than the charges themselves to bring.

It speaks poorly for us as a nation in this century that we

have not yet lived up to our founding documents you see.

May this virus help us contemplate how we can now work

to eradicate racial inequality our job as patriots not to shirk.

Work on healthcare, living wages, and education is what’s needed

to right the wrongs that our inaction or politicians have not heeded.

Can we do it? Will we do it? That’s the real question for you and me.