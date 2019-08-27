The president has gone off the rails of that there’s no doubt.
While Republicans in Congress have forgotten how to shout
about the deficit they at one time did actually care
but now to let it grow exponentially they think is fair.
The president’s racist views are out there for the world to see-
how can he deal with foreign leaders without making an enemy?
The new tariffs are hurting many who are part of his base
and the global economy may now a recession have to face.
I shudder to think of all the damage this man’s actually done
with air, water, soil, and international relations; he’s had fun.
He doesn’t understand science, doesn’t read or history know,
and treats his presidency simply as if it were part of a TV show.
The Democrats fear political fallout if they tried him to impeach.
Their constitutional duty to do so is what they really do breach.
In him there is lacking any sense of morality, which can be seen
in treatment of immigrants and others to whom he is so mean.
Given his characteristics, temperament, and apparent lack of soul
he seems other-worldly with a heart like a lump of black coal.
What planet does he come from where orange hair is the norm
and the bodies of those aliens have a somewhat stocky form?
So, let me see, what pray tell is the appropriate treatment for him,
given that the use of impeachment or the 25th amendment are slim?
Oh, yes! He himself has given us the model. How could we not see?
We could imprison him in the White House until 2020 it seems to me.
Remove all furniture in the oval office, cover all the windows too.
On the bare floor erect a wire cage with no easy access to a loo.
Give him a mylar blanket, pack in his cabinet or best friends,
let them live together in sweaty harmony until his term ends.
Oh yes, remember no toothpaste or toothbrush with lights on
most of the time with no access to clean clothing for them to don.
I almost forgot yes, the crowding must be absolutely so tight
that not all can lie down at once so for space they must fight.
No phones, computers, or visitors from Congress are allowed.
And please no arguments, singing, crying or talking very loud.
With cheeseburgers for food that’s what these aliens eat, right?
Maybe some salty fries now and then that might also be all right.
Water? Someone asks for water, it’s available without pay.
But there are limits you know until next inauguration day.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville