I submitted a letter last month “What Could Go Wrong?” with some views about Napa Valley College’s plan for a new bond tax measure. I believe it is fitting to now report on something that has actually gone right.
Various consultant contracts costing tens of thousands of dollars were recently used in obvious attempts to get community feedback that would show that the community actually wanted to support a new bond measure. But the most recent polling conducted by a consultant firm demonstrated less than the desired positive support.
I understand that Napa Valley College has now made the right decision and will not propose an new bond measure in 2018.
Incidentally, I recently had the roof on my home replaced. I found the estimates I received started with roofs guaranteed for at least 25 years. The college has repeatedly noted a need to repair leaking roofs. This need was also indicated in the Measure N bond that was approved in 2002. So I am wondering what happened with the leaking roofs that were repaired or replaced after measure N?
I also note that Proposition 39 classifies roof repairs as a maintenance expense rather than a capital expense that would be funded by a bond measure. Why doesn’t the college maintain the buildings taxpayers have provided?
Barbara Nelson
Napa