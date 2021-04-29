What's goin’ on?

Being inside going on two years, I don't think this is the same world that I left. Outside it is beautiful, spring is here, flowers are blooming, but I hear sirens every day. Someone shot, or hit by a car? Streets torn up, houses torn down. Is it spring-cleaning or the beginning of a revolution?

In my family, we have close to 15 grandchildren (keeps changing), six of them are black. I always send prayers of protection for all of them; especially the black ones — I know what awaits them. I read the stories in the paper every day. No family should have to think like that, but today it's everywhere.

People are wearing masks, many stores are closed. I used to walk to Fuller Park with my dog. Walking the overpass was easy. Now it has been replaced by something that looks like a carnival ride, and some drivers use it like that. Is this progress? Haven't we lived here (earth) long enough to design a better, safer, way to live?