What's with the vehicles parked on lawns

This is a complaint against all the residents that have been parking their cars, trucks and motor homes on their front lawns. This makes everyone else’s property go down in value and it’s not a pretty sight.

The laws need to be enforced about this. There are two, three and up to four vehicles always parked on the lawn in their front yards. I mostly see all these vehicles on the front lawns all along Trower Avenue and the north part of Jefferson Street.