When can we visit again?

I am surprised the topic of hospital visitations has not been brought up in the paper or TV news. Isn’t anyone concerned as to when hospitals and senior homes will start allowing family members and visitors to visit again?
The governor has never mentioned as to which phase these places will lift the no family or visitors policy. I’d like to see and read other people’s opinions on this very important topic.
Arlene Elliott
Napa
