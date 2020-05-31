When can we visit again?

When can we visit again?

I am surprised the topic of hospital visitations has not been brought up in the paper or TV news. Isn’t anyone concerned as to when hospitals and senior homes will start allowing family members and visitors to visit again?

The governor has never mentioned as to which phase these places will lift the no family or visitors policy. I’d like to see and read other people’s opinions on this very important topic.

Arlene Elliott

Napa

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News