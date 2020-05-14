When did California become a one-man government?

When did California become a one-man government?

In this difficult situation, we usually hear from both sides of the aisle of the legislature. We hear the pros, cons, and personal opinions thrown back and forth.

But today we have only the governor making semi-murky statements with an occasional threat about our compliance to the coronavirus situation. There are no laws being passed, only executive orders.

If my memory serves me right, executive orders are to direct the policy of the administrative branch of government, not to enforce law. To quote a past president, "I have a pen and a phone."

So I ask again, "When did California become a one-man government?"

Mark Gasster

Napa

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News