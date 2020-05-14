× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In this difficult situation, we usually hear from both sides of the aisle of the legislature. We hear the pros, cons, and personal opinions thrown back and forth.

But today we have only the governor making semi-murky statements with an occasional threat about our compliance to the coronavirus situation. There are no laws being passed, only executive orders.

If my memory serves me right, executive orders are to direct the policy of the administrative branch of government, not to enforce law. To quote a past president, "I have a pen and a phone."

So I ask again, "When did California become a one-man government?"

Mark Gasster

Napa