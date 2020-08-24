× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a retired disabled Air Force veteran. Single mom. Foster parent. And now, fire victim. I have a solid income, more than excellent credit and references a mile long. Despite that, I cannot find a rental home for me and my three children in Napa because no one will allow me to have our pets.

So I am left with two choices -- stay homeless or separate my children from the only thing we saved from the fire, our pets.

When did everyone get so heartless? I am a homeowner and have been for 20 years. I know how a homeowner feels, and wouldn’t treat someone else’s home any different than my own.

Everyone wants to throw money at us fire victims, but that won’t do me a whole lotta good when I can’t find a home while keeping my family intact. Thanks for the love, Napa.

Tina McLean

Napa