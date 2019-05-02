In 1914, at the young age of 18, a young woman crossed the Atlantic, bound for New York City. Anna did not speak a word of English, nor could she read the English alphabet, speaking Hebrew, Yiddish, and some Polish and Russian.
She left her parents, grandparents, and four brothers and sisters behind. In her home country, due to her religion, her family faced persecution, attacks, and discrimination.
Anna passed through Ellis Island carrying the hopes and aspirations of many.
Anna faced many obstacles, eventually finding employment as a seamstress. She worked in a garment sweatshop alongside other immigrants looking to make a living. Over the next few years, Anna was able to send enough money home and bring her parents and all siblings (but one) to join her in NYC.
Leon, the one brother who remained, was blocked from joining his family by the Immigration Quota Act of 1921, designed to limit immigration of Jews from Eastern Europe and Italians from Southern Europe. Leon was trapped.
Twenty years later, having started his own family, Leon died in the Birkenau Concentration Camp.
This is part of the history of my family. It is also the history of so many other families today. There are currently over 65 million refugees in the world, each fleeing grinding poverty and oppression, searching for better lives. The prejudice these refugees face presents insurmountable odds to their finding peace.
Last weekend’s violent shooting in a synagogue in Poway, California, is an example of where such ideology leads.
When immigrants are turned away at the border or deported into dangerous situations, we are all harmed. When we allow the concept of the “other” to support prejudice, we lessen our own humanity.
Elie Wiesel, the author and Holocaust survivor, said that: “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.”
At Blue Oak, we welcome all, creating a safe place to learn, connect, and act. But we know that the problems of the world still deeply affect many of our Blue Oak families. Therefore, two years ago, we enacted this Board Immigration Policy to protect our community.
On this anniversary of the Holocaust, what else can we all do to make our world a better place?
Dan Schwartz
Head of School
Blue Oak School