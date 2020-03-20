When police meet kids with special needs

There was an excellent article in the New York Times by Michele C. Hollow on Feb. 27 titled "When Police Stop a Teenager With Special Needs."

It tells what families can do to make police officers aware of behaviors of special needs people, not just teens.

"People with autism or other special needs may repeat words, avoid eye contact, and run from authorities."

To help police officers identify special needs people, families should give police departments the name of the person, the family's phone number, and details of special needs, such as holding a toy for coping, keeping hands in pockets, not making eye contact.

Knowing certain words and phrases that calm the person is extremely helpful, as is knowing what triggers him. It is also important to let police know if the child has angry or defiant behavior.

Meeting with local police officers lets them know the child and shows the child that police officers are friendly and are there to protect them. Communicating such information to authorities will prepare them to deal better with special needs people, including those with dementia.

Joanne C. Fox

Napa

