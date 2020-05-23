When the Earth stood still

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Setting aside for a moment the tragedy of the COVID pandemic, it’s been fascinating to observe the underlying psycho-social issues of sheltering in place. I find it mind-boggling that the world essentially stopped. Never before in modern history has this happened, as far as I know. I think of the phrase – “Stop the world I want to get off!” Well, this was your chance.

I couldn’t help but feel a sense of justification looking at all the social media gripes from people posting — I need a hug! I can’t handle the loneliness! Huh, I thought to myself. Now you know what it feels like. Since I retired four years ago, I’ve been living alone in a secluded place. Lucky me! I’ve had four years to train for “sheltering in place.” Didn’t bother me at all. As a matter of fact, my life hasn’t changed very much. The takeaway? Have more sympathy for people who live alone, it ain’t for sissies. And, get ready for old age, this is what it’s like!