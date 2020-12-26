When the national commode backs up and overflows

Previously, our society was willing to assume a certain standard of integrity and decency in our chief executive, but the outgoing “president” has revealed the price of our collective naivete. He’s shown us that we need something more than courtly, pro-forma guard rails to anticipate and block presidential abuse and overreach. What we need are sturdy crash walls, protections that will be reliable in preventing any future crude, unscrupulous, manipulative bulls from wreaking havoc in the nation’s china shop.

Over the next year or two, even in the face of this terrible pandemic and the resulting economic catastrophe it has brought us, we should expect the Biden White House to make moves to plug as many of these gaps as are within the purview of the executive branch, and enlist members of Congress to address those issues that are legislative responsibilities. If action is not taken, it is worth contacting your representatives in Congress to urge them to act. After all, we have just spent four harrowing years witnessing shocking examples of presidential influence peddling, as well as seeing institutional norms undermined and even openly attacked by the “president.” Making sure that such things cannot happen again are every bit as much an issue of national security as protection against massive foreign computers hacks or terrorist assaults at home or abroad.