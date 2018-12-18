I recently watched the the speech made by 15-year-old, autistic Greta Thunberg, at the United Nations Climate Conference. I can honestly say that it was one of the most powerful, heart-wrenching speeches that I have ever heard.
I sincerely hope that everyone will make the effort to experience her words of wisdom. What is it going to take for the Corporate Machine to "Get It?"
Surely these people have children like Greta. Why is money so much more important to them than human life?
When will they realize that all the money they have accumulated will be of no use to their children when there is no longer a world to spend it in.
Shelly Mochizuki
Napa