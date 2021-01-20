Where are the Napa County Republicans, including the Napa County Republican Party's Central Committee, in making a statement regarding the Trump inspired insurrection on Jan. 6, and that the election was not stolen from him?

Moreover, what is their response to the statements made by the current chair, Mark Gasster, when he responded to a letter by Chris Craiker on Jan. 10 about the attack on the U.S. Capitol ("What do Republicans have to say now?")?

Mr. Gasster stated that Mr. Craiker's letter "... is a hysterical rant, manic moment, or even the Trump Derangement Syndrome." He goes on that "It (US Capitol attack) has been whipped up by the media to frame Trump supporters as violent and out of control. I can say with certainty and from friends on the grounds that the people who broke into the Capitol building were not Trump supporters." And, "... the President never once told anyone to commit any act of violence."