Where are the pro-recall letters?

This is an open letter to Sean Scully; the editor of this newspaper. Mr. Scully, why have you been putting in letters only from people who want Gov. Newsom to stay in office? The latest letter you have in this column is from Bernard Portlet, with the title “Vote no on recall”. It seems to me and I’m sure others are well aware of your biased choices of what you’re choosing to print. Where are the letters from people who want Newsom out of office? It’s plain to see that you must be a Democrat.