Where are we going?

If you have been reading the paper or driving by the old Ridgeview Junior High campus/Harvest Middle School, you might have seen parents protesting school closures. The reason for this disturbing trend is simple, a declining student population due to the exodus of families who cannot afford to live in the valley. Our school system was built when Napa Valley job opportunities attracted middle class families with children.

This is what we are left with, a shrinking school population. Families with money do not have to send their children to public schools. If you look closely at the barrios of Napa, you will find high densities of families living in single-family homes, cars parked on the lawns, and even in vacant lots. These are people with low-paying jobs trying to live close to where they work.

How has this happened? During the 1970s/80s, winery growth was in the range of two to three per year. Things started to change in the '90s and everything let loose in the 2000s. 13 to 20 were approved per year, including tasting rooms as well as events attracting large crowds with weddings and other gatherings. We have had massive growth of low-paying jobs, with the simultaneous loss of good-paying jobs.