Where are we going?

In the late 1960s through the early 1970s, Napa proudly supported eight wineries with grape plantings starting above Oakville and extending to St. Helena. The county enjoyed a diversified economy provided by employers such as Mare Island, Kaiser Steel, Napa State Hospital, The Veterans Home, Queen of the Valley Hospital, and St Helena Sanitorium.
Adding to job diversity were agricultural-based jobs including grape production, prunes, hay farming, cattle ranching, and wineries. People were able to purchase a house with a single or double income as the average price of a home was within reach and their kids walked to a local school. The need to commute to Napa from outside cities was rare.
Today the number of wineries in Napa has ballooned to a staggering 500, with 375 having attached tasting rooms and another 90 with “urban” tasting rooms. The industry has become the backbone of the county economy, providing mainly low-paying service-type jobs. Tens of thousands of low-paying jobs have been created. There are limited opportunities for white- or blue-collar employment within this environment. Gone are the majority of other jobs within our valley. Many of the people who do work here in “the wine industry” commute from lower-cost housing cities east and south of Napa.
The median price of a house in Napa is now approaching $775,000 per unit (Zillow April 23). A full-time cellar worker makes around $33,000/year, based on their income a payment of around $1,400 per month could be supported. A friend of mine just purchased a trailer house at $280,000 and his monthly payment is $1,900 per month.
If you have been reading the paper or driving by the old Ridgeview Junior High campus/Harvest Middle School, you might have seen parents protesting school closures. The reason for this disturbing trend is simple, a declining student population due to the exodus of families who cannot afford to live in the valley. Our school system was built when Napa Valley job opportunities attracted middle class families with children.
This is what we are left with, a shrinking school population. Families with money do not have to send their children to public schools. If you look closely at the barrios of Napa, you will find high densities of families living in single-family homes, cars parked on the lawns, and even in vacant lots. These are people with low-paying jobs trying to live close to where they work.
How has this happened? During the 1970s/80s, winery growth was in the range of two to three per year. Things started to change in the '90s and everything let loose in the 2000s. 13 to 20 were approved per year, including tasting rooms as well as events attracting large crowds with weddings and other gatherings. We have had massive growth of low-paying jobs, with the simultaneous loss of good-paying jobs.
What is the job of our political leaders and commissions? The long-term future of the county and cities within is at stake. The changes that were granted and put in place in the late '60s which set up the Ag Preserve were meant to stop Napa from turning into another San Jose. We achieved that goal but somehow ignored the destructive consequences of a singular economy.
Over the last 16 months, the only projects reviewed by our county planning commission has been winery expansion, higher event attendance, and more tasting volumes. How does this affect our lifestyle here in the valley? Does this assure a good future for us all? They have approved hundreds of low-paying winery jobs which directly affects our traffic woes and increases our housing demands, which never seem to be built in enough volumes to help.
Our political process has failed us. There seems to have been no long-term planning over the last 40 years beyond winery expansion. As a result of continuing on this singular path opportunities for a diversified economy have been greatly reduced. In today’s world with stresses on infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the need to adopt a long-term plan toward a diversified economy is needed.
First steps are always the most difficult. Hopefully, the pandemic and recent firestorms have given us enough pause to see what the future could be for our current economy and the health of the valley. The direction of Napa’s future must change from one of rampant over-expansion to one of rebuilding and repair. Those who make economic decisions in our county are in a position to reverse our current trend, setting us on a path to revitalization.
Gary Woodruff
Napa