While attending a somewhat political gathering recently, I overheard one gentleman remark to another "Do you remember when Mike Pence was a man?
What? I thought: you mean he was at one time? My dear sweet mother was a "psyche-tech" at our state hospital on Imola Avenue for many years — every patient on her ward called her "mama;" she loved them all; it was mutual.
I visited her at work often and became acquainted with some of the unfortunate women. At that time, (1950s), lobotomies were used —possibly to keep some quiet, not to disturb others; I was familiar with the lack of expression in their eyes; it was clear to me as a child the person who was once there was gone.
After overhearing the remark, I wondered where Mike Pence had gone; I see the same expression on his face that I saw years ago on others. What kind of a vice president would sit like that with that pasted grin and not care how he looked to the world?
Where did you go, Mike Pence? Do you have hearing? Do you think you could be president? There is someone else in the White House who could benefit from a lobotomy.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa