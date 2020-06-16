Where did you get that?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Napans, I'm the cart guy at Whole Foods, Bel Aire plaza — the one in a picture from the Register mid-April, pushing a cart train.

I had 24 minutes of fame. People knew me. Now it's over.

Everything that follows is my opinion and in no way reflects Whole Foods Market policy. I am here to tell you, now, two months later: knock it off. I say that in the way we say, in the south, "bless your heart."

Stop leaving carts in the tree wells in the Bel Aire parking lot. Return them. There are three spots in the lot: one south, one north, and one dead center for dead carts. I timed it. From the farthest flung parking spot it takes 27 seconds, at a saunter, not a power-cart-pushing walk, to reach the store front. It is even shorter to the spots.

Who am I to tell you this? I'm a service worker in an apron, in grocery. Water rises to its level, my folk say. If I could do better I would. Well, yes and no. I am 50, a systems analyst with a fancy master’s degree (I studied collective action and public goods) from a fancy school. Happenstance has me in the lot.

I have pondered the tangled nest of carts around the trees for many hours now. It is hilarious. It is flat dumb.