Where is our #NapaStrong right now?

I think that some simple things can be done to decrease the number of cases in Napa quickly beginning with education on mask wearing. We wear masks to protect each other and ourselves. Some people may be carrying the virus and not know it.

We have seen some people get very angry about having to wear a mask and feeling singled out as though they are being made to feel as though they have COVID-19 because we are asking them to wear a mask. The simple fact is, any of us may be carrying the virus and be asymptomatic.

We are protecting ourselves and the people around us. I wear my mask to protect everyone around me; people around me wear their mask to protect those around them. We do not need to get angry at people right away who walk in a store without a mask. They may have forgotten it. You can simply carry an extra one in your pocket and hand it to them to put on. It does not have to be an aggressive situation. It needs to be educational for all of us.

Why do we stand six feet apart? A cough carries the virus six feet. If someone is close enough to a person with COVID-19, they could get infected. A sneeze can carry the virus 24-26 feet. So when someone tells us that they don’t need a mask because it is just allergies, but they could be an asymptomatic carrier, imagine the impact of this situation. This is why we wear masks.