I am reading Mr. Stuart Smith's letter (“A cancer eating the county from within,” March 26) and cannot help view it through the perspective of some recent data.
A recent poll conducted by the Bay Area News Group and the Silicon Valley Leadership Group revealed a strong dissatisfaction with the Bay Area's quality of life "across all counties" with 6 percent planning to move this year and 44 percent in the next few years for a total of 50 percent - much higher among millennials.
This follows a 2018 Bay Area Council poll that showed a disturbing steady increase from 34 percent in 2016, 40 percent in 2017 and 46 percent in 2018. The major reasons cited were the high cost of living and housing and traffic congestion.
In his tirade against Congressman Thompson and Supervisors Dillon and Wagenknecht, the question Mr. Smith avoided was to identify the factors responsible for this kind of massive dissatisfaction. While in San Francisco and the Silicon Valley, it is the high-tech industries that have spurred the kind of growth and escalation in the cost of living, home prices and traffic congestion, in the Napa Valley it is the gentrification spurred by the tourism-morphed wine industry since the 2010 redefinition of agriculture and its growth accommodating hospitality complex.
The exodus from our valley has been going on for some time, only to be replaced by part-time, second-home half-percenters seeking the glory of ever increasing 100-point aspiring wineries, multi nationals all of whom cumulatively are responsible for the factors identified in the deterioration of our quality of life.
As for the "Cancer eating the county from within" Mr. Smith may only look at last Wednesday's $80 million award by a San Francisco jury against Bayer/Monsanto following last year's $289 million that found its product Roundup to be a substantial factor in causing these men's' cancer. Napa County is at the very top of cancer incidents in the state. And who is using Roundup by the tons where it ends up in our reservoirs, ground water and into the Napa River?
Let us not forget that this same river has been identified as "impaired by pathogens (RWQCB 2018)" by the Bay Area Water Quality Board. This, for those who claim "lack of science"!
In his sweeping statements about the "cancer within,” Mr. Smith is looking at the wrong culprit and cannot avoid excluding Kennedy Ervin, a freshman at New Technology High in Napa who in his letter (“Don't turn your back on our planet,” March 25) draws attention to our generation's responsibility to hand over a healthy planet to his own. Kennedy writes: "The climate in full-scale meltdown, and yet our leaders continue to issue permits to cut our forests" and concludes: "You can count on the youth to do all that we can in the face of this climate emergency, but we need you (meaning us) to fight along with us for our future."
This cannot be accomplished if we hyperbolize the March 29, 2019 winery use permit compliance deadline as the wine industry's Armageddon when the county finally tries to reign in the Wild West practices of hundreds of scofflaw wineries who have circumvented the environmental review process leading to among other factors, unmitigated air quality, water, sewage and traffic impacts.
It is time for our county officials to recognize that we have surpassed the tipping point of new vineyard, winery and visitor growth and for the wine industry to stop viewing environmental regulation (none of which include status quo rollbacks) as its mortal enemy, accept its civic responsibility and start placing it above its free roaming practices and profits.
In the absence of that, our Stuart Smiths must keep in mind that in just a few years our Kennedy Ervins will be voting. And as it happens with disenfranchised, frustrated voters, the swings most often become irrational.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga