In regards to Ellen Patterson's letter "Time to look around and make your voices heard" (June 16). I completely agree with her.

Every time I read the paper it seems there is someone else wanting to build apartments, townhouses, single-family homes. There is only one huge problem, where is the water coming from? We barely have enough for those of us who have been here for years.

Are the builders going to take care of all the water we will need with every new build? I think not.

I admit I am not fond of all these builders who are just in it for the money, but this water shortage is bigger than all of us. We have no control over our water and do not know what the future holds for rain. Please think this out and stop all the building. If you feel the same way, please write in and voice your opinion.

Lynn Korn

Napa