Where was coverage of Valley Oak graduation?

Seriously, Napa Valley Register? Where’s the coverage for Valley Oak graduation? They graduated the same day as New Tech, but only one school got coverage. The Valley Oak kids are the ones for whom graduation is not a given — these are kids who didn’t fit in the one-size-fits-all education system, or who have had serious struggles in their young lives.
While we should be proud of every high school graduate, I feel there should be a little extra pride for those kids who had to work extra hard for that diploma. Shame on you, Register, for failing to cover this event.
Mary Beth Maniccia
Napa