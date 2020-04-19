Where would we be without him?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Over the past several weeks, I’ve heard many local folks praising our president for his clear-headed, forward- thinking and inspirational leadership in helping to usher our country through it’s current COVID-19 stress and tribulations.

Not only is he handling the pandemic challenges with quick thinking decisiveness and efficiency, but is consistently keeping the betterment of the common American in the forefront of his thinking.

Should one not be sure about how fabulous a job he is doing, just go ahead and ask him. On top of his usual ponderous day-to-day schedule during this crisis, he amazingly finds the time to make other important determinations that have the ability to affect our daily lives.

Here are three of those worth noting that were undertaken just in one recent week:

-- He has moved to abandon the somewhat silly Obama rulings forcing the auto industry to reduce the vehicle exhaust emissions and has scrapped the goal of increasing the number of electric automobiles that are produced. After all, gas is cheap and is getting cheaper. Global warming is a hoax so what’s the point?