Where would we be without him?

Over the past several weeks, I’ve heard many local folks praising our president for his clear-headed, forward- thinking and inspirational leadership in helping to usher our country through it’s current COVID-19 stress and tribulations.
Not only is he handling the pandemic challenges with quick thinking decisiveness and efficiency, but is consistently keeping the betterment of the common American in the forefront of his thinking.
Should one not be sure about how fabulous a job he is doing, just go ahead and ask him. On top of his usual ponderous day-to-day schedule during this crisis, he amazingly finds the time to make other important determinations that have the ability to affect our daily lives.
Here are three of those worth noting that were undertaken just in one recent week:
-- He has moved to abandon the somewhat silly Obama rulings forcing the auto industry to reduce the vehicle exhaust emissions and has scrapped the goal of increasing the number of electric automobiles that are produced. After all, gas is cheap and is getting cheaper. Global warming is a hoax so what’s the point?
-- He fired the Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who had the gall to allow the Joe Biden/Ukraine whistleblower complaint to go public. Everything that is secret should remain secret.
-- In a recent decision, the EPA and it’s Trump appointees have seen little need to announce the high air exposure rates to the cancer-causing agent ethylene oxide or little need to identify those thousands of Americans who have been exposed to this chemical. There really does seem no reason to create disquieting paranoia where none now exists.
So the real question is (if there is a real question), where would our country be if Donald Trump were not our country’s president?
Chris Sauer
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.