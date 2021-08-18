Where's our Costco already?

As my wife and I make a trip to Fairfield, I look at the proposed Napa Pipe/Costco location and see no progress. What is going on? After attempts to get voter approval for the project, it finally was voter approval with the addition of a Costco to be one of the first buildings.
Where are the Napa Council/Napa Supervisors on progress/status. I'm reminded of a line from the movie "Cool Hand Luke:" 'What we have here is a failure to communicate'
What I am resigned to, as a senior citizen, is that I will never see a Costco in Napa.
I'm disappointed.
Mark Bernardi
Napa