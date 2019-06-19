Just read the article in the Register that the county (and city) have agreed to a settlement with PG&E in the billions of dollars ("City of Napa, Napa County agree to proposed settlement with PG&E over North Bay fires," June 19).
With all due respect, it is interesting that these entities are settled in the billions while we as victims of the North Bay fires sit and wait and are struggling to survive and recover from losing everything we own. It seems to be the the victims should be considered first. So sad.
Georgene Larsen
Napa