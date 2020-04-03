I’m the kind of person the makes a shopping list and pretty much sticks to it when I shop. This is especially true for Black Friday.
Typically, about 10 days before Thanksgiving, I go to one of those Black Friday ad preview web sites and see what the stores will have to offer. If there is something I think will be useful, I research the product and price. When Black Friday comes around, I sleep in, have a leisurely breakfast, and stroll into my targeted stores around 10 a.m., at which time they are pretty much empty. Rarely have they run out of what I am seeking.
I shop at Costco pretty much the same way. I maintain a list of important household staples I only buy there, such as dishwashing detergent and rinse, dog food, 2,000-foot roll of plastic wrap, my wife’s nail polish the comes in 55 gallon drums (naturally in a two-pack) and toilet paper.
With Costco being a bit of a drive, I limit these excursions to once every six to eight weeks, when we are getting seriously low on an important item. This week we were low on two of our most critical items, being completely out of Bulleit Rye and down to 10-days-worth of toilet paper.
Imagine my surprise on a recent Friday (which I forever will refer to as White Friday), when I went to Costco, a store that typically has enough TP to fill my two car garage, only to find they were completely out.
“What happened?” I asked. The cashier told me that when they opened there were approximately 300 people in line that all rushed to the back corner, descending on the paper products section like a swarm of locust. Within 10 minutes everything had been picked clean.
One customer told the cashier he now has an 18 month supply. Meanwhile, folks like me, down to our last few rolls, apparently will have to do without. I began to cuss these hoarders, half wishing COVID-19 turned people into zombies attracted to the scent of Charmin.
The government says we will need to adapt to this National Emergency (“two very big words” according to our President), so my wife and I started making a list of changes we will need to make.
When we invite people over the house, in addition to blasting them with my power washer before they walk in the door, we will also implement a BYOTP rule. We will discontinue using Metamucil and cut out all fiber in our diet.
And most important of all, we won’t let our subscription to the Napa Register lapse.
Marc Levin
Napa
