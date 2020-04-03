White Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I’m the kind of person the makes a shopping list and pretty much sticks to it when I shop. This is especially true for Black Friday.

Typically, about 10 days before Thanksgiving, I go to one of those Black Friday ad preview web sites and see what the stores will have to offer. If there is something I think will be useful, I research the product and price. When Black Friday comes around, I sleep in, have a leisurely breakfast, and stroll into my targeted stores around 10 a.m., at which time they are pretty much empty. Rarely have they run out of what I am seeking.

I shop at Costco pretty much the same way. I maintain a list of important household staples I only buy there, such as dishwashing detergent and rinse, dog food, 2,000-foot roll of plastic wrap, my wife’s nail polish the comes in 55 gallon drums (naturally in a two-pack) and toilet paper.

With Costco being a bit of a drive, I limit these excursions to once every six to eight weeks, when we are getting seriously low on an important item. This week we were low on two of our most critical items, being completely out of Bulleit Rye and down to 10-days-worth of toilet paper.