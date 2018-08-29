As much as I dislike Donald Trump, I also care more for the truth than partisan advantage. I refer to an article about the potential racial crisis in South Africa by Will Carless and Aaron Sankin of the "Center for Investigation Reporting," which has turned out to be a partisan organization with an axe to grind against Trump like so many others.
The Carless/Sankin article ("Commentary: President Trump is pushing white nationalist ideas into the mainstream," NapaValleyRegister.com, Aug. 26) tells us a lot more about the state of U.S. politics than anything going on in South Africa.
The South African government has begun to expropriate white farmers of their land without compensation. This is likely to lead to the same thing that happened in Zimbabwe two decades ago when Robert Mugabe did the same thing, leading directly to a collapse of the economy and starvation. Of course, most Zimbabweans suffered the most, e.g., poor Africans who made up most of the population.
Now that Zimbabweans have come to their senses, they are literally begging the white farmers who were displaced to return, most of who are not for obvious reasons.
The danger of a campaign of genocide against whites in South Africa is real. Currently, there are one or two murders per week of white farmers, which is a rate more than triple the appallingly high overall murder rate in South Africa (more than 30 per 100,000 vs. about 5 per 100,000 in the U.S.)
To paraphrase the blatantly Marxist leader of the third largest political party in the country, Julius Malema, "...well, we won't murder white people now, but I make no promises for the future." Malema – who struts around wearing paramilitary fashion and runs the party through its "Central Command Team," (sic) -- has threatened the U.S. over Trump's mention of the problem, among many other outrageous statements directly available on YouTube.
Then there are the videos of the current South African president at a huge political rally singing an apartheid-era protest song with repeating lines about "killing the Boer" (white people). But I digress.
The current South African government is too cheap to raise the $2.5 billion-$3.0 billion or so needed to properly compensate most farmers for the land the government wants to seize. So instead, the government is working to amend the South African constitution adopted post-apartheid so that stealing land outright without paying for it would become "legal." (sic)
This not only is likely to lead to the same sort of food and starvation crisis that happened in Zimbabwe when skilled farmers were chased away, the land being given to unskilled subsistence farmers clueless about large-scale agriculture. Government theft of farmland will also cause most investment to dry up in South Africa, understandably given the threat of uncompensated expropriation, further tanking their economy in addition to the likely famine.
It is certain when the South African food and economic crisis comes (if the current government doesn't change course), demagogues like Malema will scapegoat farmers and the remaining white people -- about 8 percent of the population -- with the more extreme hotheads going out and actually killing white people for "revenge."
Given the extreme rhetoric of the likes of Malema and growing tensions in South Africa, unchecked "white genocide" is quite possible if the situation spirals out of control similar to what happened in Rwanda during the 1990s.
Just because neo-Nazis like Andrew Anglin, Richard Spencer, the "Stormfront" website and others report, discuss and try to score political points off the increasing race problems in South Africa, doesn't mean there isn't a problem in that sorry land.
You know, Mr. Carless and Mr. Sankin, broken clocks are right twice per day. And it turned out that conspiracy monger Alex Jones -- another broken clock -- was right that there was a mainstream media conspiracy to silence him when the tech giants took away his free speech, banning his Infowars from YouTube and other platforms.
And contrary to the impression that Carless and Sankin leave, the expropriation issue and its implications have actually been discussed in numerous mainstream outlets over the past year, including the BBC as well as the mainstream media in South Africa.
While the issue was a knee-jerk attempt by Carless, Sankin, Huffington Post, Vox, Vice and other allegedly "progressive" media sewers to taint Trump with the likes of Andrew Anglin et al, Trump's tweet was front-page news in South Africa. Hopefully this will bring fresh attention to the problem both in South Africa and internationally, and cause the South African government to reconsider its current course of action.
Michael D. Setty
Napa