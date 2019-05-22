The bold heading of a few paragraphs in the May 16 Napa Valley Register, "US abstains from anti-violence pledge" appears to confirm an opinion I share with many others, that the White House seems to be growing more and more confused.
For over two years, we have been hearing and reading that the president calls our free press "fake news" and has limited access to reporters at his press conferences, etc.
The article from Paris states, "The White House is not endorsing a global pledge to step up efforts to keep internet platforms from being used to spread hate, organize extremist groups and broadcast attacks, citing respect for 'freedom of expression and freedom of the press."
It goes on to say, "World leaders led by French President Emmanuel Macron and executives from Facebook, Google, Twitter and other tech companies gathered in Paris to compile a list of guidelines dubbed the 'Christchurch Call' named after the New Zealand city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on a Mosque."
The last sentence states that the White House "will continue to be proactive in our efforts to counter terrorist content online while also protecting free speech."
That certainly makes sense since the president does not want to limit his ability to use his favorite communication device, Twitter, to promote his own favorite way of reaching his core group of supporters.
As a reminder of the ongoing Anti-Violence Vigil that takes place bi-monthly, it will be on Sunday, May 26, from 2-4 p.m. on the four corners of Third and Soscol.
It's a way for all of us to make a statement that we oppose violence in any form and to reinforce the power of the positive essentials of human dignity and respect for all life. Come join us.
Teresa Cahill
Napa