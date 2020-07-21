Whitewashing our local history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While taping over (and removing in the future) the images of the KKK on the fountain at the Napa Mill may be well-intentioned, I find that it is a form of ("Section of Napa Mill mosaic depicting historic Ku Klux Klan activity covered with tape," July 16). An image of the KKK burning a cross is a grim reminder that Napa has a dark history of racism, as expressed in an earlier article by Alexandria Brown on June 25 ("Napa's Black community fought for freedom from the start").

I am a high school teacher. I take my students on walking field trips to discuss the way local history is depicted in our public art. My students are always surprised to see the depiction of the KKK as well as the burning of Napa's Chinatown. We read the plaque to understand what is going on, and then we go back to the classroom to research and discuss. The mural sparks students' interest in our local history.