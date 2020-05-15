× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whither the coronavirus?

I started to write this letter in early March but realized there was too little known about the trajectory and characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) at that time.

The current public health restrictions in place serve to slow the rate of spread, avoiding overloading the health care systems and the mortuaries for those who are unfortunate enough to fall gravely ill or die. It does little to alter the number of people who will eventually become infected.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, almost nobody yet has immunity so each infected patient passes it on to two (or more) others. The math is relentless; the series goes 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64... as more and more people become infected. Where does it stop? Once there are enough people who have gained immunity, and the propagation rate falls below 1:1, the infection peters out.

Polio, smallpox, and measles are viral diseases we attacked with effective vaccines, isolating patients and creating a ring of defense around the patients by vaccinating known contacts.